Advertisement

Small towns across Texas are shrinking. Andrews is growing.

The city of 18,000 is defying a nationwide trend.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Small towns across west texas… and the united states… are shrinking.

But – not all of them.

The winds of change abound in Andrews, in a good way.

“It’s awesome. It’s exciting,” said Morse Haynes, the Andrews Director of Economic Development for the Andrews Economic Development Corp.

While most small towns and cities across America and Texas are shrinking, Andrews is booming, growing nearly 25% from 2010 to 2020. That’s far better than the average rural town and county, which saw a 6% decline in that same time.

“We’re always looking to move forward and do the things to grow our community,” Haynes said.

The city broke ground on a new courthouse recently, the police department is expanding, and a new recreation center is slated for construction.

Housing developments are popping up all along the north side of the city. Business parks are in motion for incoming retail and restaurants.

There are even rumors that a Wendy’s is coming to town.

“Yes, they are looking at Andrews,” Haynes laughed.

And that means…

“The frosty,” Haynes joked.

But that’s all contingent on continued growth and a strong tailwind.

“It’s neat to lay the groundwork for the development of this community.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison
Traffic backed up along Highway 349 from mile marker 362 to 366.
Multiple crashes reported as dust storm rolls through West Texas

Latest News

ANDREWS IS GROWING
Odessa water supply shutdown due to main break
(Source: City of Odessa)
Odessa Parks and Recreation will be hosting their sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance
Winkler County Traffic Alert
TxDot announces a traffic alert for Winkler County