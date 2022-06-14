Small towns across Texas are shrinking. Andrews is growing.

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Small towns across west texas… and the united states… are shrinking.

But – not all of them.

The winds of change abound in Andrews, in a good way.

“It’s awesome. It’s exciting,” said Morse Haynes, the Andrews Director of Economic Development for the Andrews Economic Development Corp.

While most small towns and cities across America and Texas are shrinking, Andrews is booming, growing nearly 25% from 2010 to 2020. That’s far better than the average rural town and county, which saw a 6% decline in that same time.

“We’re always looking to move forward and do the things to grow our community,” Haynes said.

The city broke ground on a new courthouse recently, the police department is expanding, and a new recreation center is slated for construction.

Housing developments are popping up all along the north side of the city. Business parks are in motion for incoming retail and restaurants.

There are even rumors that a Wendy’s is coming to town.

“Yes, they are looking at Andrews,” Haynes laughed.

And that means…

“The frosty,” Haynes joked.

But that’s all contingent on continued growth and a strong tailwind.

“It’s neat to lay the groundwork for the development of this community.”

