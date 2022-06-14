Midland College introduces new men’s head basketball coach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College introduced Tra Arnold as its new men’s basketball head coach on Tuesday. Arnold was the head coach at Odessa College from 2012-2018.

Arnold lead the Wranglers to a pair of Region V Championships, and three appearances in the NJCAA Tournament. In six seasons, his Odessa College teams had a 159-32 overall record.

Following his time at Odessa College, Arnold coached as an assistant at NCAA Division 1 schools Iona, Samford, and Tarleton State.

Arnold is a native of Houston, Texas having played basketball at Clear Creek High School under coach Buddy Carlisle. Following his high school career, Arnold played for NJCAA member institution the College of Southern Idaho in the 2000-2002 season. At that time the Golden Eagles were ranked as the No. 1 ranked program in NJCAA Men’s Division I basketball. Coach Arnold earned an Associate of Arts from the College of Southern Idaho in 2002.

Following his graduation from CSI, Arnold transferred to Biola University in La Mirada, California. While at Biola University, Arnold played basketball for Dave Holmquist. Arnold earned a Bachelor of Kinesiology from BU in 2005.

Arnold began his professional career at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas where he worked from 2005 to 2012. From 2005 to 2009, Arnold served as an assistant coach and became the head men’s basketball coach at Blinn from 2009-2012. Tra completed a Master of Physical Education from Prairie View A&M University in 2009.

In Arnold’s most successful year at Blinn College, the Buccaneers recorded the most wins in program history and advanced to the 2012 NJCAA Region XIV championship game.

Arnold met his wife Jodi during his time at Biola University. The Arnold’s are the proud parents of sons, Tavin and Carson, and daughter Quinn.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.