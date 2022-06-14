Advertisement

Boil Water Notice for Odessa

Boil Water Notice in Odessa due to a major water line break at 42nd and San Jacinto.
Boil Water Notice in Odessa due to a major water line break at 42nd and San Jacinto.(Boil Water Notice in Odessa due to a major water line break at 42nd and San Jacinto.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There was a major water line break at the intersection of 42nd and San Jacinto in Odessa yesterday evening, according to the City of Odessa.

There is now a Boil Water Notice issued for those living in the affected area. According to the city, crews are actively working to close valves in the system to isolate the break, however, it is taking longer than anticipated.

People should expect significant loss in water pressure or no pressure at all. The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the water pressure has been restored.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Traffic backed up along Highway 349 from mile marker 362 to 366.
Multiple crashes reported as dust storm rolls through West Texas
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

(Source: City of Odessa)
Odessa Parks and Recreation will be hosting their sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance
Winkler County Traffic Alert
TxDot announces a traffic alert for Winkler County
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Congressman Pfluger issues statement on inflation
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison