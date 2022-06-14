Boil Water Notice for Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There was a major water line break at the intersection of 42nd and San Jacinto in Odessa yesterday evening, according to the City of Odessa.

There is now a Boil Water Notice issued for those living in the affected area. According to the city, crews are actively working to close valves in the system to isolate the break, however, it is taking longer than anticipated.

People should expect significant loss in water pressure or no pressure at all. The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the water pressure has been restored.

