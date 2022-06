WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -SH 302 – SH 115 intersection in Kermit will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Concrete bridge rail is being placed above the SH 115 roadway. Detour routes are provided on FM 874 and SH 18 as shown in the attached graphic. Be alert to detour signs and drive with caution through this area.

