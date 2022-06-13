Advertisement

Senior Life Midland held 4th Annual March for Meals event

The Director of Development for Senior Life Midland says it is through the community’s support that their organization can help so many people across the Permian Basin.
By Liseth Ceja
Jun. 12, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senior Life Midland held their 4th Annual March for Meal event at Midland College on Saturday. March for Meals helps bring awareness to the food insecurity and challenges seniors face daily.

Many West Texans attended the event. They enjoyed line dancing by The Seniors of Southeast Senior Center. They got to plant seeds and play for prizes and awards.

The Director of Development for Senior Life Midland says it is through the community’s support that their organization can help so many people across the Permian Basin.

“Every year we deliver about 130-140 thousand meals to homebound elderly, and we would not be able to do it if it wasn’t for the support of our community,” said Tracy Rendon, Director of Development for Senior Life Midland.

Meals on wheels began in 1974 to help reduce the number of elderly suffering from hunger and malnutrition through home-delivered meals.

“We are able to provide a home-delivered meal at noon each weekday but also with that is a valuable health check and a warm friendly smile’, said Renton.

This year’s march for meals event’s goal was to raise 40,000 by the end of June to help continue people. Renton says this can be a monetary donation and you can also help by volunteering.

“You know it takes a lot of volunteers to make meals on wheels happen every single day, we need volunteers,” Renton said.

This year every dollar that is raised will be matched by the Anderson Foundation. You can help donate by calling their office at (432) 689-6693 or you can click here.

