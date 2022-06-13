Sarge Summer Hack-A-Thon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today was the inaugural Oilfield Connections for Sarge Summers over at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland.

This event was sponsored by local charities such as Schlumberger to Back Swings.

Today’s event over at Hogan course was to help out local charity Oil Patch Kids. An organization that helps families of oil field workers who lost their lives on the job or were injured.

It is estimated that so far, the event has raised 25,000 in its first year.

Oilfield Connections was chosen as the recipient of the donation because of what it’s doing for families in the oilfield.

“Oil Patch Kids is a wonderful local charity that generates funds throughout the year to help out the children of oilfield workers who become injured and or killed in the oil industry and they provide funds for education and family needs. It’s a great organization.” Organizer for the event, Larry Elkins

For the first time ever having this event Oilfield Connections believes they hit a hole in one on this one.

“We’re really, really excited. We had a great turnout, up to 26 teams have signed up which is really good for a first-time golf tournament we put on. We have some amazing tent holder sponsors. We have over 20 companies that came together and donated to make this happen and it’s been really great.” Permian Basin Chapter Oilfield Connection President, David Chavez

One sponsor for Backswing golf events was a group of lady professional golfers who challenged the teams playing in a hole-in-one competition.

The women set up on a par three to see who could hit it closest to the pin.

“So, we get to raise money for oil patch kids and other charities as well. It’s pretty fun to challenge some of these guys.” Backswing golf events, Savannah Cooper

Oil field connections are very grateful for all the teams that showed out and all the sponsors for making this event happen today.

