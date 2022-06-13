Advertisement

Odessa Parks and Recreation will be hosting their sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance

This Saturday, June 18th, the Odessa Parks and Recreation will be hosting their sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance at the elegant Odessa Marriot Hotel and Conference Center Ballroom.
(Source: City of Odessa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Saturday, June 18th, the Odessa Parks and Recreation will be hosting their sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance at the elegant Odessa Marriot Hotel and Conference Center Ballroom.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation would like to invite all Fathers to take their daughters on a fantastic adventure here in Odessa.

Dance the night away in the “Enchanted Forest,” a special evening for all-male guardians and daughters at the Odessa Marriot Hotel. An event like no other honoring the bond between father and daughter in celebration of Father’s Day 2022. There will be dancing, a formal photo area, dinner and much more! Attendants are encouraged to dress up; please wear semi-formal attire. Violent props and accessories, however, will not be permitted.

When: The dance will be this Saturday, June 18th, at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Conference Center Ballroom from 5:30 pm to 8 p.m.

Ticket Information: Tickets are only 15 dollars per person. They can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enchanted-forest-father-and-daughter-dance-tickets340051020757.

What: This event is for ages 4 and up and their male guardians.

