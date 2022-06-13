Advertisement

Congressman Pfluger issues statement on inflation

Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.(117 ° Congreso)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) -Congressman August Pfluger released the following statement on the record-high inflation statistics released Friday morning.

“Another month. Another poor inflation report for President Biden. Families are paying more for basic goods while wages continue to shrink. It is sobering times for Americans, and Congressional Democrats are shirking their responsibilities to address this crisis.

It’s time for the President to take responsibility for his poor economic record and change course. I stand ready to offer real solutions that put American workers and local businesses first. Inflation is at a 40-year high, and Americans are fed up.”

