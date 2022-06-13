Betenbough Homes is giving away a new home in West Texas

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - In case you missed the big news! Betenbough Homes Midland is giving away a brand-new home in the new Greenwood or Pecan Grove community.

Only one Midland or Ector County family will win this new Betenbough home valued at over $350,000 with an included two-year comprehensive home warranty.

Visit, betenbough.com/giveaway to submit your story or nominate another deserving family.

They are accepting submissions until 11:59 pm on June 12, 2022.

Starting June 14th, 2022, follow the Betenbough Homes Midland Facebook page to vote on six semi-finalists and help choose three finalists.

You’ll be able to vote by liking, sharing, and commenting on the video for the family you believe should win. The deadline ends June 19, 2022.

