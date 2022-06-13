Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Christopher Chad Price was sentenced Friday to life in prison by a Midland jury.

Price is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. The jury heard evidence for four days, and on Thursday afternoon the jury found Price guilty after about an hour and a half of deliberating. Price decided to have the jury assess punishment. After another day and a half of testimony, the jury assessed the punishment of life in prison for each of the four counts at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on June 29, 2020, officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on Price. Price fired at officers twice with a shotgun while hanging out of the passenger side window of the vehicle he was riding in. He and his co-defendant drove off at high speed down 191 into Midland County. Price continued to throw trash and other items out the passenger window at the officers behind him. The vehicle spun out near Loop 250.

Price exited the vehicle with the shotgun and pointed it at the officers. He then ran on foot with the shotgun into an open field. Officers fired their weapons and shot Price. Price got back up and continued to run with the weapon. Officers fired again and Price was finally apprehended. One of the bullets fired at Price struck his co-defendant, and she was killed.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the evidence showed that Price evaded the police in a motor vehicle just 6 months prior. Price also faced an enhanced punishment range because he had been to prison for aggravated assault against a public servant and driving while intoxicated out of Andrews County in 2002. He then got out and went to prison again in 2007 for driving while intoxicated out of Andrews County. These increased the punishment range from 5 to 99 years in prison or life to a minimum of 25 years. Evidence was also presented during punishment that the defendant had been to prison two more times for forgery and theft also out of Andrews County.

One officer testified that if Price had not fired at him, he would not have shot and was devastated when he found out his bullet killed the co-defendant because she was not who he was aiming at. Additional testimony showed the devastating effect Price had on the life of his co-defendant. Price is also a member of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang. One of the officers testified that after Price was arrested in June, law Enforcement received threats that the Aryan Circle was going to attempt to break Price out of custody.

