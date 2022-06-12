TxDot releases traffic alerts happening throughout West Texas

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (6-13 and 6-14) as crew works on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road. Please slow down and drive with caution.

ECTOR COUNTY: In the wake of the I-20 bridge hit Friday, the outside southbound lane of West Loop 338 over I-20 has been closed in an abundance of caution. TxDOT apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this driver’s actions.

ECTOR COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed starting at 9 p.m. Sunday night at East Loop 338 and Highway 191 and traffic signals are replaced. Obey changing traffic conditions with signage. Expect slight delays. Avoid area if you can.

TERRELL COUNTY: US 90 will have lane closures Tuesday-Thursday (June 14-16) as crew works between mile markers 320 and 322 (a few miles east of US 285 intersection). Please slow down and follow pilot car safely. Expect slight delays.

MARTIN COUNTY: I-20 in Stanton will have daytime lane closures Monday- Thursday (June 13-16) for work on signs between mile markers 156-157. Closures are: Monday eastbound outside lane; Tuesday westbound outside lane; Wednesday eastbound inside lane; and Thursday westbound inside lane.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.