Bike Club shows support and fight against human trafficking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Earlier today several motorcycle bike crews rode from Odessa to Andrews in an attempt to bring awareness to sex trafficking across the Permian Basin

The outcast of the Israel motorcycle ministry along with the Street Kings Motorcycle Club, set up their event today in order to offer support and raise money for Reflection Ministries of Texas.

Reflection Ministries were formed in 2016 to support women of sex trafficking in a safe, helpful, and supportive environment.

The goal of reflection ministries is to invest and walk the journey of healing and restoration with these individuals in the organization for at least four years.

The organizers tell us that the money that is raised today will make an impact on the non-profit.

All the money getting raised today is going to go to reflection ministries and help save these ladies.” Organizer, Street Kings Motorcycle Club, Brendan Davis

Davis is thankful for all supporters that came out and contributed to the opposition to human trafficking and for the donations given towards the cause.

As of now, the donations have reached 2,000 dollars with the numbers continuing to rise as the day progresses.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.