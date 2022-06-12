Advertisement

35th Mex-Tex Family Fiesta

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over at centennial park in midland was the 35th annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta.

The money raised from the fiesta goes back to the community whether it’s for scholarships or a small local business in the Permian Basin.

The Mex-Tex Family Fiesta exists to preserve and promote Hispanic heritage,

It’s an annual tradition the event proudly shares with the community.

The Mex-Tex Family Fiesta serves as the primary vehicle through which the Midland Hispanic chamber of commerce promotes tourism and raises revenue to benefit higher education and other community development projects.

It showcases art, dance, music, and food that are unique to Hispanics throughout the Southwestern United States and Northern Mexico.

The chair for the midland Hispanic chamber of commerce says this event gives people the opportunity to come together.

“We have the 35th annual Mex Tex Family Fiesta here. It’s a great event, its cultural, family, and the opportunity to bring people to our city to explore and look at what we have to offer here in our great city of Midland.” chair of midland Hispanic honors commerce, Adrian Carrasco

Over the past 35 years of holding this event, Adrian says the event just keeps getting bigger and bigger but also just wants people to enjoy themselves

“I mean 5000 is a great attendance but of course, we always want more but the most important thing is that people come out here and have fun.” Carrasco

One of the highlights of this fiesta is the food and one family is letting the people at this event try a longtime family recipe.

“It’s been a lot of years that we’ve been doing this recipe. we compete in Pecos a lot.” Michael Baezo

