Traffic Signals in Odessa and Greenwood to go live Monday

ODESSA/GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) -Two sets of recently installed traffic signals are scheduled to be put into operation Monday, June 13, 2022.

In Greenwood, traffic signals on FM 307 at the intersection of County Road 1090 should be put in operation Monday morning. Traffic signals at Billy Hext Road and the service roads of Highway 191 in Odessa should be put in operation Monday afternoon.

Motorists are reminded that running red lights can have catastrophic results. Traffic control devices should always be respected and obeyed to protect you and your passengers.

Several locations also had improvements made with overhead lighting. These locations are scheduled to be finished this summer:

>> Midland County: (three locations) Business Interstate 20 at County Road 1310; FM 307 at County Road 1050; and FM 1379 at County Road 120.

>> Ector County: (three locations) Highway 385 at Mescalero Drive; Highway 385 at Calcutta Street; and FM 2020 (University Boulevard) at Knox Avenue.

>> Andrews County: (two locations) Highway 385 at County Road 8000; and Highway 115 at Loop 1910 on the west side of Andrews.

>> Crane County: FM 1233 at FM 1601.

>> Ward County: FM 1776 at County Road 371.

Willis Electric Co. of Abilene won the project with a low bid of $1.74 million.

