Tall City Beer Run raises money for scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Join Midland Athletic Company, Midland Run Crew, and Tall City Brewing – for the annual friendly challenge in honor of John Thomas Butler.

There will be running, root beer, beer, race medals, and a post-race party in Permian Basin.

About John Thomas Butler

This run is a fundraiser for John Thomas Butler Memorial Scholarship Foundation(JTBMSF). The JTBMSF is a Permian Basin area scholarship and student financial aid service in Midland, TX. It was founded in 2018 by the loved ones of John Butler, a member of the MHS Cross Country team, track team, and SGY ministry who passed away in a tragic accident in 2017. John Butler was 16 years old in August 2017, the last time anyone would see him doing what he loved- running.

“When John died, we had people donating money,” Keitha Butler, John’s mother said. “We set that aside and decided in January to start a scholarship fund in his honor.” Each year the scholarship fund presented $500 scholarships to Permian Basin seniors.

The foundation has already awarded 10 scholarships this year to qualified seniors and over 70 scholarships have been awarded since his passing in 2017.

Get a chance to win!

The JTBMSF is adding little more fun for graduating seniors or current college students who enter the race. We will draw a random name and award a $250.00 book scholarship on race day.

RACE DETAILS

Date: June 11, 2022Time: 10:00 am (5K start) / 9:30 am (1 Mile start)

Location: Tall City Brewing (3303 W Golf Course Rd Midland, TX 79703)

The 5K is a loop course through the Legacy High school neighborhood in the center of Midland. The 1 Mile is an out-n-back course.

RACE PERKS

Invitation to a post-run celebration party for all participants. This epic after-party hosted by Tall City Brewing will feature live music, brewery tours, food trucks and drinks!

(2) free Tall City beer tickets (for participants ages 21+) -OR- unlimited root beer (all participants)

5K finishers will get a custom bottle opener / 1 Mile finishers will receive a one-of-a-kind Rootbeer finisher’s medal

Custom stainless steel pint glass

2022 beer koozie

A limited-edition race shirt will be available for an add-on purchase.

AWARDS

For 5K only* (male & female) - Top 3 in Age Groups 20 & Under, 21-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50+*Chip Timing is required for awards.

COURSE MAPS & AID STATIONS

Water at the Start/finish area! In addition, there will be (2) aid stations on the course (1) at the 2-mile point in the 5K and (1) at the turn around point (.5mile) for the 1 Mile.

RACE PACKET PICK UP

Runners can pick up their packets at these locations:

Midland Athletic Company - 3326 N Midkiff Rd. Midland, TX 79705Friday, June 10, 202210 AM - 6 PM

Tall City Brewing - 3303 W Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79703Saturday, June 11, 20228:40 AM - 9:40 AM

PARKING

Overflow parking #1 at the Permian Basin Area Foundation, located at 3312 Andrews Hwy. There is a gate on the west side of our lot for easy access. Overflow parking #2 at Permian Nephrology, located at 3302 W. Golf Course Rd.Overflow parking #3 at Golf Course Road Church of Christ, located at 3500 W Golf Course Rd.

Volunteer Information:

Please email events@midlandathleticcompany.com and let us know if you would like to take part by volunteering.

Other event schedule information:9:30 AM - The beer garden opens and food trucks are waiting as runners finish their run.10:00 AM - Live Music Begins / Brewery Tours Begin10:30 AM - 5K Awards11:00 AM - The brewery opens for regular admission Racecourse closes (all participants must complete the 5K within a 1-hour time limit)

*Times subject to change.*Complementary shuttles to homes and vehicles provided by volunteers (Tips Recommended) Only available within the 5-mile radius of Tall City Brewing brewery location.*There will be heavy law enforcement that will highly increase your chances of getting pulled over and if you are driving under the influence you will be taken to JAIL - NO BAIL. No questions asked.

*Strollers & Dogs: Strollers and leashed dogs are happily allowed, we ask that you start in the back of the start line corral. Local leash laws apply.

Sign up here.

