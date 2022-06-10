Senior Life Midland March for Meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Senior Life Midland is gearing up for the annual March for Meals event Saturday, June 11th at Midland College in front of the Allison Fine Arts Building.

This event begins at 9 a.m. with line dancing by the Seniors of South East Senior Center, planting Seeds of Hope sponsored by West Texas National Bank, a time capsule to cement your place in Midland’s history, prizes, and awards. Through March for Meals, we bring awareness of the challenges of food insecurity, isolation, and loneliness that seniors face daily. Everyone is invited to participate.

“Senior Life Midland has a long-standing history of meeting the daily needs of Midland seniors through programs such as Meals on Wheels and Homebound Services.” Tracy Renton, Director of Development and Marketing said. “This year’s event has something very special, a Time Capsule to be placed at the New Senior Life Midland when constructed and to be opened in 30 years.”

You can give to Senior Life Midland, or register for the event here.

