Advertisement

Odessa Police Department CRASE Training

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For several years now the Odessa Police Department has been teaching local businesses and churches about active shooter events and the steps to take if one were to happen.

In light of the Uvalde shooting businesses across Odessa are signing up to protect their staff and customers from the dangers of a shooting event.

The training is called “CRASE.” it’s an acronym for Civilians… Response… To active… Shooter.

This program helps out local businesses and churches seeking more knowledge on how to handle an active shooter situation.

Several OPD officers have been certified to conduct CRASE training

After a recent scare right here in Odessa mayor Javier Joven knew it was time for him to take the CRASE training not just for his safety but for everyone he works with

“A recent 3 weeks ago there was an incident at a local restaurant where someone had threatened everyone in the restaurant and no one knew what to do, everyone just froze.” Mayor of Odessa, Javier Joven

The feedback from local businesses that have taken the training has been great and has even solved some crimes from the past.

“It’s been excellent. Not only have we been able to help prepare them for the future but we’ve actually been able to go back and open up cases and help solve crimes that occurred in the past.” Community Relations Officer, Steve LeSueur

A local business we caught up with is thankful for being a part of this training and they have a message for everyone in Odessa

I recommend this program to every single business and take advantage of what OPD has to offer Office Manager for Dr. Medi, Madu Medi

Each year the department gets a refresher course in the training.

If you would like to take the training course, contact the Odessa Police Department

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

35th Annual KRW and Rahul Malhotra Mex-Tex Family Fiesta
35th Annual KRW and Rahul Malhotra Mex-Tex Family Fiesta
Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Childcare desert
Permian Basin facing lack of childcare
Childcare desert
Childcare shortage