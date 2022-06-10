Odessa Police Department CRASE Training

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For several years now the Odessa Police Department has been teaching local businesses and churches about active shooter events and the steps to take if one were to happen.

In light of the Uvalde shooting businesses across Odessa are signing up to protect their staff and customers from the dangers of a shooting event.

The training is called “CRASE.” it’s an acronym for Civilians… Response… To active… Shooter.

This program helps out local businesses and churches seeking more knowledge on how to handle an active shooter situation.

Several OPD officers have been certified to conduct CRASE training

After a recent scare right here in Odessa mayor Javier Joven knew it was time for him to take the CRASE training not just for his safety but for everyone he works with

“A recent 3 weeks ago there was an incident at a local restaurant where someone had threatened everyone in the restaurant and no one knew what to do, everyone just froze.” Mayor of Odessa, Javier Joven

The feedback from local businesses that have taken the training has been great and has even solved some crimes from the past.

“It’s been excellent. Not only have we been able to help prepare them for the future but we’ve actually been able to go back and open up cases and help solve crimes that occurred in the past.” Community Relations Officer, Steve LeSueur

A local business we caught up with is thankful for being a part of this training and they have a message for everyone in Odessa

I recommend this program to every single business and take advantage of what OPD has to offer Office Manager for Dr. Medi, Madu Medi

Each year the department gets a refresher course in the training.

If you would like to take the training course, contact the Odessa Police Department

