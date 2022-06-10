Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals

FORT WORTH, Texas (KOSA) -On Thursday, June 9, Corey Salter, 24, of Odessa, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest came after an anonymous tip to Odessa Crime Stoppers. The Austin Parole Office wanted him for parole violation-assault on a public servant. Additionally, he was wanted out of Ector County for evading arrest in a vehicle. Slater was arrested within hours of Odessa Crime Stoppers getting a tip that he was in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and North Texas Violent Offender Task Force worked together to find Salter at a South Central Fort Worth hotel.

