Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals

Mug shot of Corey Salter
Mug shot of Corey Salter(U.S. Marshals)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KOSA) -On Thursday, June 9, Corey Salter, 24, of Odessa, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest came after an anonymous tip to Odessa Crime Stoppers. The Austin Parole Office wanted him for parole violation-assault on a public servant. Additionally, he was wanted out of Ector County for evading arrest in a vehicle. Slater was arrested within hours of Odessa Crime Stoppers getting a tip that he was in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and North Texas Violent Offender Task Force worked together to find Salter at a South Central Fort Worth hotel.

