MHS Senior with no legs walks across stage at graduation, receives thunderous applause

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The loudest cheers at Midland High School’s graduation on May 28 weren’t reserved for an athlete or a valedictorian, but for a fighter named Kiven Medrano.

“I was born with arthrogryposis,” Kiven said.

The condition forced the amputation of both his legs as a young child and surgery to allow him to use his hands.

It’s a lot that could’ve easily derailed Kiven’s life.

He hasn’t let it.

In many ways, he’s just the average West Texas teen: starting college and a huge Cowboys fan.

“We’d end up talking about football, talking about the Dallas Cowboys,” MISD Coordinator Clint Gregory said. “I told him I was a Raiders fan, and we’d talk a lot about that.”

Gregory has followed Kiven more closely than anyone.

As a freshman, Kiven made it a goal to walk across the stage at his high school graduation.

“I know there are people who deal with trials and tribulations every day, but I doubt there are many people who come with the positive attitude that he does,” Gregory said.

Kiven got his current legs about a year ago, fully decked out with the Cowboys logo. Learning to use them wasn’t easy.

“It was difficult,” Kiven said. “It was like a baby taking its first steps again.”

But he did learn. And so, it came to pass that on May 28, Kiven Medrano, his positive attitude, and his Dallas Cowboys legs walked across the stage at graduation to thunderous applause.

“I was nervous and happy at the same time,” Kiven said.

“He asked me when we got off stage, ‘Did you hear everyone cheering for me Mr. G?’ and I said, ‘Kevin, I heard nothing,’” Gregory said. “I was just in awe.”

Kiven has already started college and is working toward a degree in animation. Born without the prospect of writing and drawing, he now hopes to do it for a living.

“He was the showstopper that day,” Gregory said.

“God is good,” Kiven smiled. “God has his ways.”

