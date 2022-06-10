Advertisement

35th Annual KRW and Rahul Malhotra Mex-Tex Family Fiesta

Tickets are now $25; Concert Lineup Announced
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The 35th Annual KRW and Rahul Malhotra Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is happening this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Centennial Park in downtown Midland. Gates will open at 10 a.m. For this year, the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the menudo cook-off, as well as a children’s parade, live entertainment and much more. Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.midlandhcc.com/mex-tex.

Live entertainment lineup:

· 1:00 p.m. Mariachi Tequila

· 2:45 p.m. Destino Band

· 4:45 p.m. David Marez

· 6:30 p.m. Los Desperadoz

· 8:30 p.m. David Farias

· 10:30 p.m. David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales

