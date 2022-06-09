Advertisement

Shale Energy Conference kicks off at the Horseshoe

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Trade Show began at the Horseshoe on Wednesday.

At his booth, Lightning Dome Protectors CEO, Douglas Marcille, is selling a unique device.

“The first lightning prevention device,” he beamed. “Our biggest market now is in the lightning prevention business.”

That’s right. Marcille says the technology prevents lightning by removing negative ions from the air, which has obvious implications for everything from oilfield safety to high-school athletics.

“It’s so good, they actually use it on the Panama Canal,” he said.

The conference is a way to shake up the industry, promote new ideas, or just improve upon old ones. The two-day event runs through Thursday evening.

