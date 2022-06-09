Lawyers file petition to remove Midland County D.A. on behalf of David Wilson

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Attorneys Allison Clayton and Frank Sellers have filed a petition to remove Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf from her position as D.A. On behalf of David Wilson.

In a statement released after filing the petition, the attorney said they can prove D.A. Nodolf violated fundamental constitutional rights, basic legal principles, and multiple ethical mandates by:

Searching David Wilson’s home without a warrant

Lying to a grand jury to secure David Wilson’s indictment

Abusing the grand jury process in her quest to “win.”

The statement goes on to say:

“Her actions have directly affected those in the court system and indirectly affected all Midlanders by potentially subjecting Midland County to untold civil liability. Accordingly, and with a heavy heart, we have filed a petition for the immediate suspension and the ultimate removal of Laura Nodolf as Midland County District Attorney. It is based on our discovery of independent facts demonstrating incompetency and official misconduct.”

The attorneys also included words from Wilson that read:

“For evil to flourish, it only requires good men do nothing.” - Simon Wiesenthal “This is about being a responsible citizen. Knowing what I know, and after being subjected to these abuses of power, I feel it would be irresponsible if I did not take action. It’s time our District Attorney is held accountable.”

Last December David Wilson was found not guilty in the death of Midland police officer Nathan Heidelberg.

We’re working to get more information from Midland County about the petition.

