MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland RockHounds defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

At the plate, Max Schuemann went 3-3 with a walk for Midland, scoring two runs.

Watch the video above for highlights from Wednesday’s game.

The teams play again at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in Midland.

