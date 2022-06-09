Fatal Crash in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a man has died after a crash in Andrews County on Sunday afternoon.

Terrence Vereecke was driving northbound on FM 181. A semi was traveling eastbound on SH 115. Vereecke failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection. The semi then hit Vereecke’s car. Vereecke was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff on June 8.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.