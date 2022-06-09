Advertisement

Fatal Crash in Andrews County

.
.(MGN Image)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a man has died after a crash in Andrews County on Sunday afternoon.

Terrence Vereecke was driving northbound on FM 181. A semi was traveling eastbound on SH 115. Vereecke failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection. The semi then hit Vereecke’s car. Vereecke was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff on June 8.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

A company markets its manifolds at the 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Tradeshow.
Shale Energy Conference kicks off at the Horseshoe
SHALE ENERGY CONFERENCE
Midland RockHounds
HIGHLIGHTS: RockHounds beat Cardinals behind big game from Schuemann
Hawks Softball Coach Ashley Lopez
Howard College Hires Women’s Softball Coach