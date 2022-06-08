Woman pleads guilty in trial involving death of twins

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners with the Odessa American, a woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Odessa American reporter Kim Smith reports Angelica Garcia admitted she was intoxicated when she hit Mia and Mya Coy as they played outside their family’s firework stand.

The OA reports under state law, that the Midland woman could be placed on probation or she could receive from two to 20 years in prison on each of the counts.

The trial would now begin the punishment phase.

