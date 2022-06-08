Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in trial involving death of twins

By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners with the Odessa American, a woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Odessa American reporter Kim Smith reports Angelica Garcia admitted she was intoxicated when she hit Mia and Mya Coy as they played outside their family’s firework stand.

The OA reports under state law, that the Midland woman could be placed on probation or she could receive from two to 20 years in prison on each of the counts.

The trial would now begin the punishment phase.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Children founder speaks out following Rankin president's arrest

Latest News

Traffic advisory
Multiple crashes reported as dust storm rolls through west Texas
Texas 4000 rolls through Midland
4000 Bike Ride for Cancer rolls through Midland
Fatal car crash
Fatal Crash in Martin County results in arrest
Texas 4000 rolls through Midland
Texas 4000 bike ride rolls through Midland