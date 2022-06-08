Multiple crashes reported as dust storm rolls through west Texas

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has closed FM 869 due to a multi-car crash between I-20 and FM 1934.

Northbound traffic will detour down FM 1934 and southbound traffic will be directed back toward Pecos.

UPTON COUNTY: SH 349 from mile marker 362 to mile marker 366 (area around FM 2401) is closed due to crashes and blowing dust. RM 1555 from mile marker 290 to mile marker 292 (west of FM 2594) is closed due to dust and low visibility.

