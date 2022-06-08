Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Children founder speaks out following Rankin president's arrest

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Woman forced to give up dog due to emergency surgery bill
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms