Goliad Street Closure in Big Spring

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Street crews will be backfilling a portion of Goliad Street today, June 8, 2022.

Goliad Street from East 23rd Street to the FM700 service road will be closed to thru traffic. Drivers will be detoured to Nolan Street. We will complete repairs with asphalt on Friday, June 10, 2022, which will require the same portion of Goliad to be closed again.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area, if possible. The city apologizes for any inconvenience and asks for your patience while work is completed.

