Fatal Crash in Martin County results in arrest

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a man is dead after a crash in Martin County Sunday afternoon.

Paul Golibart,59, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Golibart and another semi were traveling west on SH 176. The semi turned north onto CR 2601 and hit Golibart in the rear. The driver or the semi did not stop to render aid and fled from the scene of the crash. Golibart succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Upon further investigation, the driver of the semi was identified as Christopher Carmen. Carmen was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail for Felony Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death

