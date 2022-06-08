Advertisement

Extreme heat doesn’t stop outdoor work

Record temperatures scorch West Texas
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The heat doesn’t stop construction.

Despite temperatures well over 100 degrees, crews continued repairing roadways.

Leading up to this week, the City of Midland held seminars for its workers to help prepare and remind them how best to deal with impending summer weather and even give them the tools they need to stay safe.

“I’m positive that our employees have Gatorade mix to ensure they’re infusing their bodies with electrolytes, not just water,” said Itzel Okumura, Midland’s Safety & Environmental Compliance Officer. “That’s something I discuss with our employees. We lose sodium. That’s the first electrolyte we lose when we are sweating. So, it’s important for them not only to hydrate but also to replenish themselves with electrolytes.”

Okumura added that the deadliest time in the heat is the first two-to-three days a person is exposed to it.

Many crews also work 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. work schedules designed to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

