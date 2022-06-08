Advertisement

4000 Bike Ride for Cancer rolls through Midland

Texas 4000 bike ride rolls through Midland
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On June 3rd, the Texas 4000 bike ride for cancer began in Austin, Texas. Today they biked through Midland.

The Texas 400 is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world, and its purpose is to raise money for cancer research and for those affected by cancer.

The cross-continental journey will take place over two whole months, 70 days total, and end in Anchorage, Alaska.

The riders are on their way to Jal, New Mexico. One of them is a Midland native.

“But I really wanted to put myself in a position where I could impact others,” rider Anuj Mocherla said. “But most importantly inspire hope in the communities that sometimes don’t have any.”

The bike ride consists of a group of 50 college students from around the country like Anuj, who are all passionate about the fight against cancer

