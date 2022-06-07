Advertisement

Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads

Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
By Shyra Sherfield and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee have released an affidavit that revealed one of the four suspects charged in a recent deadly burglary was the daughter of one of the victims.

WMC reports 71-year-old Virginia Newby and a man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges that include first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are...
Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges stemming from a deadly burglary.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the affidavit, Wright admitted to planning the robbery and the murder of her father.

Wright’s father was the man stabbed in the burglary, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while Newby died at the scene.

Wright is currently in jail without bond, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket

Latest News

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Biden's action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a...
US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison...
US woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion