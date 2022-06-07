Advertisement

Trial in deaths of 6-year-old twins begins in Odessa

Ector County Courthouse.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The trial of Angelica Garcia began Monday with jury selection and opening statements.

Garcia is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 3rd, 2019, authorities allege Garcia was driving drunk when she struck and killed 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy at a firework stand.

The case has moved slowly through the system; Garcia was indicted nearly two years ago.

The defense tried to get the trial moved out of Ector County due to the intensity of media coverage.

