Odessa Mayor Javier Joven announces active shooter training taskforce

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven announced Tuesday he will create be creating an active shooter training task force.

He released the following statement:

“ As the details around the Uvalde school shooting tragedy continue to unfold it is becoming clear that an inadequate response from local law enforcement combined with poor training of school staff and a failure to adhere to simple school safety protocols contributed to the unspeakable loss of life of innocent children and teachers.

While no community will ever be able to completely stop such heinous acts by evil perpetrators, it is imperative that our law enforcement, school personnel, and community members are intensely trained to quickly and forcefully respond to these unspeakable acts of violence.

As Mayor of Odessa, one of my most important sworn duties is to ensure that all Odessans are protected and that - as a community - we are able to respond quickly, precisely, and skillfully to any threat that should arise against our community.

Today, I am announcing the formation of the Mayor’s Active Shooter Training Coalition and am requesting the involvement and cooperation of all local law enforcement agencies, schools, churches, and business owners to participate in a comprehensive and ongoing training program to prepare our community to react quickly and decisively to any threat posed by an active shooter.

This initiative will not be a one-time event but will be designed by skilled and trained professionals to provide initial training for all interested parties followed by regular and consistent follow-up training and real-life simulations.

In the coming days I will be reaching out to Odessa Police Chief Gerke, Sheriff Mike Griffis, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri, MCH President Russell Tippin, DPS and other law enforcement officials as well as all private and charter school leaders, church leaders and other community leaders to begin the work of forming the Active Shooter Training Coalition.

No one knows when an evil person bent on death and destruction will unleash the darkness of their heart but we, as a community, can respond quickly and forcefully to minimize the damage wrought by such evil and can save lives if we are prepared to do so.

I request that all Ector County citizens continue to pray for Uvalde and for our community leaders as we work together to better protect our city.

-Odessa Mayor Javier Joven”

