Midland ISD Students to Work on Space Experiments, Learn from Astronaut

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Some MISD students started their summer with the hopes of launching their projects into space.

These students from across MISD had the opportunity to learn from a real-life astronaut at Goddard Jr High Tuesday morning.

This is part of a program called “Go for Launch!”.

The two-day camp is put on by a non-profit called Higher Orbits...

The CEO, a former astronaut for NASA, Michelle Lucas, says the program intended to teach kids about space and get them excited about arts and sciences.

