Midland ISD Students to Work on Space Experiments, Learn from Astronaut
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Some MISD students started their summer with the hopes of launching their projects into space.
These students from across MISD had the opportunity to learn from a real-life astronaut at Goddard Jr High Tuesday morning.
This is part of a program called “Go for Launch!”.
The two-day camp is put on by a non-profit called Higher Orbits...
The CEO, a former astronaut for NASA, Michelle Lucas, says the program intended to teach kids about space and get them excited about arts and sciences.
