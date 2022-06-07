Advertisement

Local D-Day veteran remembers day

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday was the 78th anniversary of D-Day when allied forces participated in the largest seaborne invasion in world history and began the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany.

Local veteran J.L. Stevens was present at many of the war’s most famous moments, including on a support ship off Normandy.

In an interview with CBS7 back in May, Stevens recounted his time at Normandy.

78th anniversary of D-Day
