UTPB Men’s Golf signs No. 1 ranked JUCO Player

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin Men’s Golf added to an already impressive slate of newcomers with the additions of Sangha Park and Sam Havey. Park is the No. 1 ranked junior college player in the country terms of scoring average and 37th in the nation including all NCAA DI, DII, and DII players, as well as NAIA and JUCO.

Park was magnificent at Odessa College last season, posting a pair of wins and nine top-10 finishes. He ended up seventh at the NJCAA District 2 Championships and 12th at the NJCAA National Championships, helping OC finish second as a team. Park’s scoring average last season would’ve placed him fourth in Division II, and second among non-seniors.

“I’m excited to play for UTPB because of their amazing practice facilities and all the people that will help me reach the next level,” said Park.

At the WJCAC Championships this spring, Park shot a low round of 60 (-11) en route to winning the event.

“We are looking forward to adding Sangha to our program,” said Head Coach Kyle Wittenbach. “It’s a great match. We’ll prepare him for the Korn Ferry Tour School and life as a professional while he helps us build a strong winning culture with our rejuvenated young roster.”

Also joining the Falcons is incoming freshman Sam Havey. Havey comes from Mason, Michigan where he shot a low competitive round of 66 (-6) at MSU Forest Akers in the Meijer/Callaway Tour Championship.

“I am excited to go play at UTPB because I feel like I fit in really well,” said Havey. “I love to compete and am ready for a great freshman season.”

“Sam is a tremendous athlete and special competitor,” said Wittenbach. “He will add value to our group immediately. We are looking forward to his arrival in Odessa.” Download the UTPB Athletics App to follow the team all season long.

