Advertisement

UTPB Men’s Golf signs No. 1 ranked JUCO Player

UT Permian Basin Men’s Golf added to an already impressive slate of newcomers with the additions of Sangha Park and Sam Havey. Park is the No. 1 ranked junior college player in the country terms of scoring average and 37th in the nation including all NCAA DI, DII, and DII players, as well as NAIA and JUCO.
(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin Men’s Golf added to an already impressive slate of newcomers with the additions of Sangha Park and Sam Havey.  Park is the No. 1 ranked junior college player in the country terms of scoring average and 37th in the nation including all NCAA DI, DII, and DII players, as well as NAIA and JUCO.

Park was magnificent at Odessa College last season, posting a pair of wins and nine top-10 finishes.  He ended up seventh at the NJCAA District 2 Championships and 12th at the NJCAA National Championships, helping OC finish second as a team.  Park’s scoring average last season would’ve placed him fourth in Division II, and second among non-seniors.

“I’m excited to play for UTPB because of their amazing practice facilities and all the people that will help me reach the next level,” said Park.

At the WJCAC Championships this spring, Park shot a low round of 60 (-11) en route to winning the event.

“We are looking forward to adding Sangha to our program,” said Head Coach Kyle Wittenbach.  “It’s a great match.  We’ll prepare him for the Korn Ferry Tour School and life as a professional while he helps us build a strong winning culture with our rejuvenated young roster.”

Also joining the Falcons is incoming freshman Sam Havey.  Havey comes from Mason, Michigan where he shot a low competitive round of 66 (-6) at MSU Forest Akers in the Meijer/Callaway Tour Championship.

“I am excited to go play at UTPB because I feel like I fit in really well,” said Havey.  “I love to compete and am ready for a great freshman season.” 

“Sam is a tremendous athlete and special competitor,” said Wittenbach.  “He will add value to our group immediately.  We are looking forward to his arrival in Odessa.” Download the UTPB Athletics App to follow the team all season long.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County
EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Children founder speaks out following Rankin president's arrest
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott instructs ALERRT to provide training programs to school districts across Texas
Mug shot of Steven J Bailey
Brewster County deputies assisted U.S Border Patrol agents with a human smuggling investigation
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
Mug shot of Jacob Randall Barnett (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detained a man for evading arrest