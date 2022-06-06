Thieves steal couple’s U-Haul containing mementos of daughter’s cancer treatment

SEATTLE (KING) – A Portland family who was living in Seattle said their U-Haul was stolen with valuable personal items inside.

Lynn Lashbrook said he never thought the theft would happen to him.

“I guess it’s a real hot item, U-Haul trucks,” Lashbrook said.

He loaded a 15-foot U-Haul truck last week with all of his belongings from the apartment he and his wife were renting.

“I worked hard all day. I said to my wife, ‘We have to go to the hotel and get a good night’s sleep,’” Lashbrook said.

The plan was to come back the next day to retrieve the truck and drive to Portland. He took an Uber to where he parked the vehicle.

“And it was gone,” Lashbrook said. “And the rest is history.”

He said he understands the chances of finding it aren’t high.

“They take it. They either sell it or use it. They destroy the truck. We have not heard,” Lashbrook said. “It’s been four days. I still have the keys.”

But it’s not just the mere furniture that he regrets losing; inside the truck were his daughter’s belongings from a battle with breast cancer.

“She had a diary. She had some incredible souvenirs her aunt made, put together with different T-shirts,” Lashbrook said.

Their daughter, Amy, was only 28 years old when she was diagnosed. She’s now in remission.

“Anything you lose that is something that’s very personal, particularly going through cancer, yeah, it’s a loss, and you know it has no value on the street or on eBay,” Lashbrook said.

Their daughter made a post on the Nextdoor app asking for help finding the truck. She described it as having Arizona plate number AJ89777 and a monarch butterfly on the side.

Lashbrook said he’s learned from this experience.

“The vulnerability was my naiveté,” he said. “I just didn’t put together it was a target.”

He said he hopes his story can help anyone who is moving to be aware of potential thieves.

“They’re very discreet. They know what they’re doing. They’re very professional, and I found out, unfortunately, after all this happened how common this is,” Lashbrook said.

The moving truck was found later by authorities but had been emptied out.

Lashbrook said Seattle police notified him about the discovery, but he doesn’t know exactly where it was found.

