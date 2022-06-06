Museum of the Southwest kicked off the Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest opened the doors of the Historic Turner mansion and invited West Texans to the opening night of the 35th annual Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts.

People who attended the event enjoyed live music, various food options from a handful of food trucks, and check out the classic cars that were also part of the show.

The executive director of the Museum of the Southwest tells CBS7 that it’s fun to see so many families have this event become a tradition in their lives.

“It’s super interesting when you hear somebody tell their kid, ‘Well I used to come here when I was a kid, and we always sit on the right side or we always sit on the left side, or mom always brought popcorn’, so it’s really fun to keep the memories alive for each family,” said Lori Wesley, the executive director of the Museum of the Southwest.

The schedule for the Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts at the Museum of the Southwest is listed below:

Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts schedule (Source: Museum of the Southwest) (CBS7 (KOSA))

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.