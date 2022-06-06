Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and attempted to steal three packages of brisket valued at $178.42.

The wheels to the subject’s cart locked up when he was exiting the front door, where he left the brisket behind and took off running. The subject then got into a tan/gray Trail Blazer.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

