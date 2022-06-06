Advertisement

Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket

According to the Midland Police Department, On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and attempted to steal three packages of brisket valued at $178.42.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The wheels to the subject’s cart locked up when he was exiting the front door, where he left the brisket behind and took off running. The subject then got into a tan/gray Trail Blazer.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

