Advertisement

Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. told WIS that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after a female patient who was committed to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin on May 31.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died days later. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are still pending.

The Sumter Police Department identified the person who attacked Robinson as 27-year-old Imani Cox, and she was charged with assault and battery.

Jail workers confirmed Cox is still in custody, and court records show she has been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County
EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Children founder speaks out following Rankin president's arrest
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says
Brewster County Sheriff makes human smuggling arrest
Brewster County Sheriff makes human smuggling arrests
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023