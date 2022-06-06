Highway Patrol looking to identify vehicle in fatal hit and run

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run fatal motorcycle crash on Monday.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 P.M. on SH 176 about 8 miles west of Tarzan in Martin County. A 2009 yellow Honda motorcycle was struck from the rear by another vehicle believed to be a semi.

If you have any information about this crash please contact DPS at 432-498-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

