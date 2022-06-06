Advertisement

Governor Abbott instructs ALERRT to provide training programs to school districts across Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair to begin providing Texas State University's nationally-recognized Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement.
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott(Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair to begin providing Texas State University’s nationally-recognized Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement. Governor Abbott also requested ALERRT to provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete and of other relevant situations to school administrators, law enforcement, and others charged with keeping our Texas schools safe.

“We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken; however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again,” reads the letter. “An important part of these prevention efforts must focus on the proper training of law enforcement and school administrators on how to respond when they face the threat of an active shooter on their campus. This vital training, which is delivered by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and police training, will help law enforcement on school campuses better respond to these situations.”

ALERRT is designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events. The ALERRT training is provided by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and has served over 200,000 first responders across the nation. The program includes 16 hours of training in team movement, room entry techniques, approach and breaching the crisis, shooting and moving, as well as post engagement priorities of work. The vital training has been shown to shorten response times and strengthen law enforcement abilities. Training will prioritize equipping school-based law enforcement with the necessary skills and knowledge to quickly and effectively respond to active shooting events in Texas public schools.

