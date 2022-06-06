Advertisement

Fatal crash in Ector County

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a man is dead after a crash in Ector County on Sunday.

Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. Alvarado was driving west on 8th street. A semi-truck was driving south on SH 302. Alvarado failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the semi just south of the intersection of state highway 302 & west 8th street.

