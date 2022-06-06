Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain a man for evading arrest

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster Couty Sheriff’s Office, last Thursday evening, Sheriff Dodson observed a dirt bike traveling down Holland Avenue, being operated at a dangerously high speed.

He attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the operator sped up and attempted to escape. Sheriff Dodson continued to pursue for several minutes, until the operator lost control of the motorcycle, and was unable to continue fleeing.

The operator, Jacob Randall Barnett, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest or detention, a 3rd-degree felony.

