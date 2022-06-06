Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain a man for evading arrest

Mug shot of Jacob Randall Barnett (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster Couty Sheriff’s Office, last Thursday evening, Sheriff Dodson observed a dirt bike traveling down Holland Avenue, being operated at a dangerously high speed.

He attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the operator sped up and attempted to escape. Sheriff Dodson continued to pursue for several minutes, until the operator lost control of the motorcycle, and was unable to continue fleeing.

The operator, Jacob Randall Barnett, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest or detention, a 3rd-degree felony.

