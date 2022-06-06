Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff makes human smuggling arrests

By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Sunday evening, Brewster County Deputies responded to Panther Junction, in Big Bend National Park to assist US Border Patrol Agents with an investigation and State prosecution for a smuggling of person case.

Earlier in the day, Agents saw Steven J Bailey. Bailey was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun, and body armor. Prior to the encounter, 6 suspects fled on foot from his vehicle and were still at large.

Deputies took custody of Bailey, and his vehicle, and were on the way to the Brewster County Jail when the 6 outstanding suspects approached the road and attempted to get in Bailey’s vehicle, that was now being driven by a Deputy. The two Deputies, one in the suspect vehicle, and another in a patrol vehicle, quickly apprehended the 6 suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The illegals were referred to US Border Patrol Agents. Bailey was transported to the Brewster County Jail, and charged with 6 counts of smuggling of persons, while possessing a firearm.

