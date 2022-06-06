Brewster County deputies assisted U.S Border Patrol agents with a human smuggling investigation

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening, Brewster County deputies responded to Panther Junction, in Big Bend National Park to assist U.S. Border Patrol Agents with investigation and State prosecution for a smuggling of persons case.

Earlier in the day, agents encountered Steven J Bailey. Bailey was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun, and body armor. Prior to the encounter, 6 suspects fled on foot from his vehicle and were still at large.

Deputies took custody of Bailey, and his vehicle, and were enroute to the Brewster County Jail, when the 6 outstanding suspects approached the roadway, and attempted to enter Bailey’s vehicle, that was now being driven by a Deputy. The two Deputies, one in the suspect vehicle, and another in a patrol vehicle, quickly apprehended the 6 suspects, illegal aliens from Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The illegal immigrants were referred to US Border Patrol Agents. Bailey was transported to the Brewster County Jail, and charged with 6 counts smuggling of persons, while possessing a firearm, a 2nd degree felony.

