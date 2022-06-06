Advertisement

Brewster County deputies assisted U.S Border Patrol agents with a human smuggling investigation

Mug shot of Steven J Bailey
Mug shot of Steven J Bailey(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening, Brewster County deputies responded to Panther Junction, in Big Bend National Park to assist U.S. Border Patrol Agents with investigation and State prosecution for a smuggling of persons case.

Earlier in the day, agents encountered Steven J Bailey. Bailey was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun, and body armor. Prior to the encounter, 6 suspects fled on foot from his vehicle and were still at large.

Deputies took custody of Bailey, and his vehicle, and were enroute to the Brewster County Jail, when the 6 outstanding suspects approached the roadway, and attempted to enter Bailey’s vehicle, that was now being driven by a Deputy. The two Deputies, one in the suspect vehicle, and another in a patrol vehicle, quickly apprehended the 6 suspects, illegal aliens from Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The illegal immigrants were referred to US Border Patrol Agents. Bailey was transported to the Brewster County Jail, and charged with 6 counts smuggling of persons, while possessing a firearm, a 2nd degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Alessandra Jaspe, 17, laughs while reading lines from Top Gun.
Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County
EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Children founder speaks out following Rankin president's arrest
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
UTPB Men’s Golf signs No. 1 ranked JUCO Player
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott instructs ALERRT to provide training programs to school districts across Texas
On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and...
Midland Police Department is looking for a suspect that attempted to steal three packages of brisket
Mug shot of Jacob Randall Barnett (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detained a man for evading arrest