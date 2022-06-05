Betenbough Gives Away a Free Home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 30 years Betenbough has been giving back to the community and building beautiful homes throughout the Permian Basin.

This time though, they are giving away a free home to one lucky contestant in their brand-new development over in Greenwood.

This new home is 2-thousand square feet, and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, not to mention, Greenwood ISD right up the road.

“What we decided to do is we’re going to give away a brand-new home in greenwood.” General manager for Betenbough, Roy Sanders

According to Betenbough, it’s returning some of the love Midland has shown them.

“Midland has done so much for Betenbough homes. What a great opportunity for us to just give a little back to the community. they’ve done so much for Betenbough, and they deserve something from Betenbough homes.” sanders

To enter to win, go to betenbough.com/giveaway. Submissions start today and run until the the12th. You can also submit a family who you think is deserving.

