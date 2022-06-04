Dognappings a rising concern in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Theft of purebred dogs is rising, especially certain types of bulldogs.

“Panic. Absolute, sheer panic,” said dog owner Sarah Vincent.

Vincent vividly remembers when her french bulldog, Bella Mae, was stolen from her front yard.

“She was sitting right by me, and a car came up on the side of the house—didn’t think anything of it—and I heard a car door, looked up, and Bella Mae was gone,” Vincent said.

Almost immediately, the Midland resident began a social-media blitz.

“That was the worst 35 hours of my life,” she said.

It’s a nationwide trend. Highly desirable breeds such as French or English bulldogs are being stolen, often in broad daylight, from private property.

That’s because thieves can sell the dogs for as much as $15,000.

Dognappers broke through Alex Rendon’s backyard to steal his English bulldog puppy, Cooper.

“That’s not something we were really prepared for, and like I said, he’s out there for 15-20 minutes each time,” Rendon said. “You don’t expect something to happen that quick.”

Kadeem Louder recently had his Frenchie stolen from his front yard.

“I’ve heard about it, but until it happens to you, you don’t take it too seriously,” Louder said.

But the dognappings and how they’re occurring have gotten more serious, even deadly.

In the most famous dognapping case, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot while walking her Frenchies.

“It’s an uncalled-for business, and it’s absolutely moved into the Midland community,” Vincent said.

Vincent was fortunate. The social media frenzy led the dognappers to dump Bella Mae at Momentum Bank Ballpark less than two days later.

Others have not been as lucky.

“We hope whoever has him has the heart to bring him back,” Rendon said.

If your dog is stolen, you’re encouraged to call the police and file a report.

The stealing of high-value breeds is a felony due to the value of the dogs.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.