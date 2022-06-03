Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. (CNN/BBC Studio Events)
By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday...
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during the jubilee events held Thursday, the first of four days of celebrations. The couple appeared only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

The pair played a more public role on Friday, walking into the church on their own, holding hands and proceeding down the long nave of the cathedral ahead of more senior royals. People inside the church craned their necks to watch.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul’s includes members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004. (Source: CNN/ROB MUNDAY)

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration continues
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Officials: Fugitive suspected of killing family of 5 fatally shot
Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004.
Portrait of queen captures rare candid moment
FILE - The once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw.
Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate